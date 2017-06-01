FF Foundation awards scholarships worth N$235 000

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

The Frank Fredericks Foundation (FFF) on Wednesday awarded a total of five highly talented Namibian athletes its prestigious scholarships with a combined value of

N$235 000, during a handover ceremony held at the foundation’s headquarters in the capital.

Double world Paralympics silver medallist Johannes Nambala was the recipient of the largest award amounting to N$150 000, which he will receive over three years.

The foundation also announced that it would award an additional N$15 000 to three student athletes in the informal settlements as part of the foundation’s community development initiatives.

“The Frank Fredericks Foundation is honoured to partner with Johannes as he sets his eyes firmly on preparing for the 2020 Paralympic Games.” FFF trustee Amos Shiyuka said during the handover.

“Last October during the foundation’s annual fundraising golf day, it made a commitment that it would look at opportunities for supporting Johannes in preparation for the games.

“I am glad that together with our valued sponsors for the golf day we were able to come through on our promise,” Shiyuka said.

He added: “The foundation is also pleased that we can continue to walk a road with Gabriel Shikodi, a brilliant golfer whom we have been sponsoring for the past three years through the proceeds of the fundraising golf day.”

Rising sprinting sensation Sade De Sousa, Ivan Danny Geldenhuys and Natalie Louw were also recipients of scholarships valued at N$20 000 each. Their scholarships will be geared at covering their academic and sports expenses.

Three student athletes namely Teopolina Shidolo, Lutz van Wyk and Werner Amupolo from the Babilon and One Nation Informal Settlements also received scholarships awards to the value of N$5 000.

The award of the scholarships follows their participation in the Athletics for a Better World Project carried out over the past two years on the outskirts of Windhoek.

FFF, through the generous support of Wärtsilä in conjunction with the Finnish non-governmental organisation Crisis Management Initiative (CMI) launched the Athletics for a Better World Project in the informal settlements of Windhoek.

The project aims at conducting HIV/AIDS education through sport for youth aged between 13-20.

The 2017 scholarship recipients are as follows:

1. Johannes Nambala – Paralympics athlete (N$150 000 over 3 years)

2. Gabriel Shikodi – Golf (N$25 000)

3. Ivan Danny Geldenhuys – Athletics (N$20 000)

4. Natalie Louw – Athletics, long jump & high jump (N$20 000)

5. Sade De Sousa – Athletics (N$20 000)

6. Teopolina Shidolo – Community sports (N$5 000)

7. Lutz van Wyk – Community sports (N$5 000)

8. Werner Amupolo – Community sports (N$5 000)