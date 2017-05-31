Sternagel claims silver at regional race

Staff Reporter

Cape Town

Namibian rider Mark Sternagel claimed overall second place at the Zone Seven (7) Regional/Club MX Race in Cape Town, South Africa, on Saturday.

This competition provides Namibian sportsmen the necessary exposure to different competitors, thereby helping them improve their time and performance in preparation for the upcoming Gallina MX 2017 Championship.

Sternagel is no stranger to the track, having ridden since the age of three. He has won “King of the Dirt” in all meetings this year, and is fiercely determined to take the championship at the end of this year.

He said motocross is his greatest passion and he takes a keen interest in developing the sport by mentoring young cyclists whilst sharing his knowledge and experience with them.

To follow his story, find him on Facebook at “Mark Sternagel Motocross Namibia” or on Instagram at “mark_sternagel_1”.