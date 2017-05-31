Police request help in identifying a body

Staff reporter

Windhoek

Police is requesting the public to help identify the body of a woman whose body was collected from a car accident scene along the Windhoek and Okahandja B1 road. The woman, whose age is estimated at 20-years, was killed by a motor vehicle on 29 March.

At the time of her demise she was wearing a black top emblazoned with the wording “dream and believe” and a green short skirt with a red string and black pumps on her feet.

Nampol spokesperson Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi said the deceased had no identification documents on her and efforts were made through the fingerprints identification system at the Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration. However, no record was found.

“Hence we are requesting anyone who is missing a daughter, sister or a family member to contact Warrant Officer Shatipamba on 209 4307 or to visit the Windhoek Police mortuary,” said Shikwambi.

In an unrelated case the police is requesting the public to assist in tracing the whereabouts of Alexia Kaudatua Katjatako,48, who has been missing from her home since 14 May.

Katjatako is an Otjiherero speaking woman and she is said to suffer from a mental illness.

Shikwambi said efforts to trace her whereabouts have proven futile. Katjatako or anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact the nearest police station or Fanuel Kandorozu on 0812295481 or 0812099558.