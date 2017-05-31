NANSO breathes fire over Unam suspensions

Ngaevarue Katjangua

Windhoek

The Namibian National Student Organisation (Nanso) has declared war on the University of Namibia (Unam) following the suspension of three members of Student Representatives Council (SRC) saying the sanctions were unjust and illegal.

Yesterday Secretary General of Nanso Dimbulukeni Nauyoma, described the actions taken by Unam as ‘barbaric.’

“It should be noted that these barbaric actions against the SRC is a war against NANSO and its membership. NANSO shall retaliate politically and legally should the university continue with their beauty pageant of illegal actions,” said Nauyoma.

Unam has laid a charge of malicious damage to property against three of the student representative leaders for their alleged involvement in an attempted break in at the Windhoek main campus cafeteria, ‘The Grub’, over the weekend. The university has also threatened to bar the three students from the campus and to suspend them from their leadership position, pending the finalisation of the investigation into the allegations and any disciplinary actions that may be taken against them. The students were given until yesterday (Tuesday) to give reason why they should not be barred from campus or suspended from the leadership positions.

Nauyoma issued a statement yesterday to condemn the “unlawful suspension or barring of members of the Unam SRC.”

“It is with great shock that we have learnt that the University of Namibia (UNAM) under the leadership of pensioner Lazarus Hangula, has decided to request student leaders (SRC) to show cause as to why they should not be suspended/barred from the university,” stated Nauyoma.

Nauyoma explained that the three members of SRC holding the positions of the vice president, secretary for external affairs and secretary of recreation, were given letters of suspension and were called to show cause as to why the decision should be withdrawn.

“We note this continuous effort to suppress the contrary view expressed by these student leaders since their oath of office. It is extremely shocking how student issues raised about eight years ago are still persisting in today’s life,” Nauyoma said.

NANSO further condemned the institution for evicting the SRC president.

“We say shame on you for chasing the SRC president out in the cold as if he is a dog, shame on you for changing locks of his hostel room and office, shame on you for causing division in the student council, shame on you for disturbing other people’s academic calendar,” said Nauyoma.

Nanso is a mass based movement of learners and students established on the principles of social justice and student activism. The primary mandate of the organisation is to represent the student populace against any injustices that may be inflicted on them.