MTB biking race promises fireworks

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

This year’s edition of the FNB Otjihavera Experience MTB two-day marathon backed by Land Rover was launched at the FNB Head Office in Windhoek, recently.

The 12th edition of the premier annual multi-day team gathering takes place on the 19th of August and it has opened entries via the Chrontrack website.

Madri Frewer, Marketing Manager at FNB Namibia welcomed the sponsorship opportunity and said that team camaraderie and spirit was one of the many reasons why people loved this sport.

“It is the spirit of partnership, even among the sponsors, that makes FNB a proud backer of this great initiative.

“This year’s event will therefore only be open to team entries, building on the fun of teamwork and camaraderie in this two-day event. This format is a very successful one that also drives the success of the extremely popular FNB Wines to Whales in South Africa.”

Both days will once again start and finish at the Midgard Country Estate. The estate is expected to turn into a real ‘race village’ on that particular weekend, notably with the ample camping sites at Midgard that will be available for the Otjihavera weekend.

Self-catering camping sites will also be put into place close to the race village.

There will be slight changes to both days by incorporating them to enhance the rider experience and the race village will also include children’s area, massage service and Windhoek Light chill zone”, said Project Manager of Otjihavera Mountain Bike Experience Stefan Bohlke.

The event also aims at involving a much bigger group of the riders, competing in different and wider age categories. They have planned the race in a way the will make it enjoyable for all mountain bike enthusiasts.

First day racing will tackle the impolite mountains around Midgard, while day two will be a bit flatter, faster and more forgiving on the tired legs.

Land Rover will be involved in providing back-up and medical services on the trails which are only accessible to 4×4 vehicles and Mountain bikes.”