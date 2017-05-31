Hitman steps closer to another world title shot

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

Former WBA lightweight world champion Paulus ‘The Hitman’ Moses has moved a few steps closer to another big world-title shot this month’s recently released World Boxing Organisation (WBO) rankings have revealed.

Moses moved slightly up from position 5 into the WBO’s top-4 rankings – into number four to be precise.

Being in the top 15 is one thing, but being in the top four puts you right in the thick of things because usually the top 4 are the ones considered for final world title eliminators, which ultimately guarantees them a fight with the current world champion, according to promoter Nestor Tobias.

WBO world champion Terry Flanagan will be expected to make his mandatory defence against world number-1 Felix Verdejo in his next fight and that throws the possibility of a world title fight for Moses even more open.

“We will of course motivate for a world title eliminator with the WBO for his next fight, because Moses has a boxing pedigree worthy of another chance to become a world champion.

“I have never seen anybody as committed and disciplined as Hitman. He fights and moves like a 20-year-old and I have no doubt that this time he will at least get a chance to fight for another world title, and of course anything can happen once he does. All I know is that he is hungry for success and another world title is his ultimate goal,” Tobias said.

Moses, who turns 39 this year, remains in great shape and his appetite for the gym is just incredible.

The Hitman said: “I am delighted to be rated up there with the best in the world in the lightweight division. It took me 7 years in boxing to clinch my first world title. I lost this world title in 2010, and in 2017, my dream is to win another world title, which will be exactly 7 years after I lost the first one.

“That is what it takes in real boxing to get to another world title, patience, perseverance, hard work and commitment. there are no shortcuts in boxing and it feels great to be where I am in my career.”