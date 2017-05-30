Home Crime and Courts Video: Police investigate Hochland Service assault Crime and CourtsNEW ERA VIDEO Video: Police investigate Hochland Service assault May 30, 20170246 tweet Police investigate Hochland Service assault RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Crime and CourtsVideo: City to pounce on illegal CBD vendors Crime and CourtsVideo: Youth mugging in Eveline Street Crime and CourtsVideo: Burglar caught on cameraLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here − 2 = five 35,840FollowersFollow13,292FollowersFollow#TRENDINGSports add flavour to Police Day February 23, 2015Maerua Mall’s extended shopping hours to benefit consumer and retailers May 24, 2017If not Pacquiao, give me Indongo – Crawford May 22, 2017Video: Youth mugging in Eveline Street May 16, 2017Load more #WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 24 ° C 24 ° 24 ° 17% 2.1kmh 0%Wed 17 °Thu 16 °Fri 16 °Sat 22 °Sun 23 °