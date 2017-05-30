Sleeping baby run over by car

Selma Ikela

Windhoek

Police have opened a culpable homicide case after a car fatally ran over a four-month-old baby girl while the driver was reversing at Eembwa village in Ogongo constituency, Omusati region, on Saturday afternoon.

Namibian Police spokesperson Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi said the driver of a white Toyota Corolla was reversing the vehicle when he drove over a baby who was left asleep under a shade by its mother.

The baby, who died instantly, has been identified as Hilma Shetunyenga Kuume. Police have so far made no arrest and investigations continue.

In an unrelated incident, a 51-year-old woman from Walvis Bay visiting Halali with her husband passed away at the resort on Saturday morning.

The woman, who had been diagnosed with diabetes and asthma, went for a holiday at Halali on Thursday.

“A doctor came to treat her at the resort on May 26 but she passed away. The deceased is identified as Jacqueline Magdalena Swart,” Shikwambi said.

A brick-making factory at Omuthiya was robbed of goods valued at N$81 000 on Saturday when eight armed suspect entered the factory pretending they needed quotations for bricks at 17h57.

The suspects got away with N$70 000 cash, two firearms, a shotgun, a revolver and cellphones valued at N$11 000.

They entered the factory called Hansen Investment CC with a white Isuzu bakkies, which had no registration plates.

“They then held the factory attendants at gunpoint with two pistols and a knife and demanded money. They tied the victims up with ropes and covered their mouths with pieces of cloth,” Shikwambi said.

The victims of the robbery were a couple aged 64 and 63 years old and their 40-year-old son.

“No one was injured. The suspects fled and police investigation continues,” Shikwambi explained and added that the Namibian Police requested anyone with information to contact Omuthiya Police station.