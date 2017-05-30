Nyambe Rover’s Young Player of the Year

Still making waves… Young Namibian football sensation Ryan Nyambe, who plays for English League One club Blackburn Rovers was named as the club’s Young Player of the Season at Rovers’ awards ceremony recently.

Amongst the various winners on the night, Rovers fullback Derrick Williams scooped the Player of the Season award and Elliott Bennett picked up the Goal of the Season award, to mention but a few winners on the night. Nyambe made his Rovers academy debut in the 2014/15 season. He progressed through the academy system and into the development squad.

The club included Nyambe, who has never really played competitive football in Namibia or for the national team, on the bench in two first-team games during the 2014/15 season, and rewarded him with a three-year professional contract in July 2015. In August 2015, Nyambe made his first-team debut in the Football League Cup against Shrewsbury Town.