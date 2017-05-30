Muremi elected as KERFU chairperson

John Muyamba

Rundu

The Kavango East Regional Farmers Union (KERFU) during the first regional congress that was held over the weekend saw Adolf Muremi being elected as chairperson of KERFU with Thomas Nyambe as his deputy while Thimoteus Kativa received the nod as secretary and Mathew Kalihonda as vice secretary.

Thimende Kornelia was elected as the treasurer while Haininga Kadiva and Ndara Magreth were elected as additional member of KERFU.

The Minister of Agriculture, Water and Forestry, John Mutorwa who officially opened the congress congratulated KERFU for organising the first ordinary congress of the Kavango East Regional Farmers Union.

“On behalf of the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry I hereby extend cordial and fraternal best wishes and congratulations to the entire leadership and broad membership of the Kavango East Regional Farmers Union for successfully holding your very first ordinary elective regional congress here in Rundu,” he said.

“We from government would like to thank the national mother body NNFU for the constitutionally determined and professionally required manner in which the regional farmers unions in all the 14 regions of this country are being assisted by the mother body to hold their regional congresses in preparation for the national NNFU congress were all the regions will be assembled from 9 to 10 of June in Opuwo,” Mutorwa assured farmers.

Mutorwa said farmers they should take note of the importance of the congress as it is important because sometimes people attend meetings as leaders but do not appreciate magnitude of such congresses.

“This is not just a meeting that you are attending but it’s a build-up of something big, starting from your districts you had your conferences and you are now at a regional congress were you will deliberate and eventually elect regional leadership. All these leaders from the 14 regions in Namibia together with their delegates will now eventually converge in Opuwo from 9 to 10 June for the national congress of the Namibia National Farmers Union which is the ultimate structure of the body to make decisions,” he elaborated.

“Which means your decisions that you are going to make here, you will take it to the congress and depending on how well thought those decisions will be they will then be considered by the congress and if they are good decisions the national congress will adopt some of them to be NNFUs decisions. That is how important this gathering is,” stated the agriculture, water and forestry minister.

This was the first congress since the demarcation of the then Kavango Region into two regions.

The congress was held under the theme, ‘Farming is the backbone of food security.’