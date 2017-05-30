Debmarine Cup increases rewards for round-of-16

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek

The organisers of the Debmarine Namibia Cup held the official draw for the round-of-16 in the capital yesterday, and at the same time announced increased incentives for players as well as the dates and venues for the various alluring ties set for June 17.

They held the draw at the UN Plaza in Katutura and the fixtures for the last 16 clubs remaining in the country’s biggest football showpiece were unveiled, with Walvis Bay’s Kuisebmond stadium and the Mariental sports stadium confirmed as the host venues for the round-of-16 matches.

At Walvis Bay, Try Again will play Eleven Arrows, Touch & Go play against Rundu Chiefs; Tura Magic against Gendev and UNAM against Mighty Gunners. At Mariental, Young African will take on Life Fighters in a match billed as the pick of the round, while Civics face Young Beauties, Young Chiefs play against Bee Bob Brothers and Outjo Academy FC against Eastern Chiefs. They will confirm the exact times and order in due course.

The competition sponsors, Debmarine Namibia announced some new exciting incentives for the round-of-16 going forward. Every Man of the Match in the Round of 16 will win N$1,000 and an additional N$1,000 for the charity of his choice.

The prizes for Man of the Match and their charities will increase to N$1,500 in the quarterfinals, N$2,000 in the semi-finals and N$5,000 in the final. The last 16 clubs in the Debmarine Namibia Cup will each receive N$20,000 for travel and preparation costs.

Later in the competition, the two finalists will each receive N$30 000 to prepare for the title deciding encounter on 25 November 2017, which represents an N$2,000 increase from the previous N$18,000. Coach and top goal scorer of the tournament will each win N$20,000 while the goalkeeper, referee and assistant referee of the tournament will each pocket N$15,000.