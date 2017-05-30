Correctional officer accidently shoots inmate

Obrein Simasiku

Omuthiya

A case of attempted murder was opened against a correctional officer at Evalistus Shikongo Correctional Facility, who accidentally shot and wounded an inmate admitted at the Lombard state hospital in Tsumeb. The incident happened on Sunday afternoon and the inmate’s condition is now stable.

According to a police report, the officer identified as a constable, Johannes Lenga (25), reported for duty to relieve another officer who was guarding the inmate at the hospital.

Lenga was inspecting the service pistol his colleague handed over to him and in the process a bullet went off and struck Baptista Agusto (26), an Angolan national.

Agusto a resident of Katima Mulilo was convicted on a case of theft.

In an unrelated incident still in the Oshikoto region, a case of culpable homicide was reported after two people died on the spot on Saturday when a Corolla sedan collided head on with a Mazda sedan at Oshigambo village. The incident happened at 22h30, and both drivers suffered broken right legs.

Sakaria Neshingo, the driver of the corolla with registration N2353L was travelling from Onethindi to Eenhana. The deceased were occupants of the Corolla. They were identified as Johannes Nanona (39) and Ndakolo Simon (37). Police have informed the next of kin.

The driver of the Mazda was identified as Stefanus Kamati (31). His passenger Petrus Shikomba sustained head injuries and was admitted at Ongwediva Medipark.