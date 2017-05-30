Big six in the ring

…for tenth auction

Windhoek

Optimism was high for 2017 on the small stock front with Namboer auction pens filled to capacity last Wednesday when six of the best Namibian breeders came together to stage the tenth annual production auction of Boer Goats, Kalahari Reds and Dorpers.

The highest priced Boer goat fetched N$45 000 while the average price ranged around of N$10 200 for the ten Boer Goat rams on offer. A Dorper ewe reached the highest price of N$2 800 for sheep, while a Kalahari Red goat ram fetched N$8 000. The highest price paid for a Boer Goat ewe was N$4 000.

The six breeders who sold animals at the auction were Johannes Slava Motinga of Auas Sud Stud, Charles Urib of Hatagob Boerbok Stud, Ghenno Himarwa of Hoodia Boerbok Stud, Benjamin Motinga of Benjaz Stud and guest breeders Ronald Kubas and Nicolai Metzger.

The breeders all expressed optimism for the coming year. They agreed that good rains after four dry years have made a huge difference to the Namibian livestock landscape and felt that an exciting year lay ahead for Namibian farmers.