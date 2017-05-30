Africans exhorted to strive for peace

Loide Jason

Ongwediva

While Africans continue to celebrate Africa Day, there is an increasing tendency by some politicians on the continent to refuse to concede defeat in democratic elections as well as misguided labour unrest that hampers unity and peace.

Oshikuku councillor Modestus Amutse expressed this view when he addressed Africa Day celebrations at Eyakulo in Ogongo Constituency, Omusati Region, on Sunday.

Amutse said African icons like the late Kwame Nkrumah would be crying if they woke up from their graves and saw how current generations on the continent were fighting each other with weapons they did not even manufacture.

He noted there was an increased hatred within political parties jostling for power, while others were in the habit of refusing to concede defeat in democratic elections, but instead there was a need for forgiveness among African politicians.

Amutse also urged African academics to shift their focus from administrative tasks to innovation in order to enliven Africa’s economic growth.

Africans did not observe the Africa Union charter on unity, peace and stability, which led to a spirit that did not promote pride in being an African.

The time had come for Africans to look back and practise accommodative politics, in which political parties evaluated their different opinions maturely, without resorting to internal conflicts, but rather promoted the spirit of Ubuntu.

While appreciating increased number of African academics, Amutse believes the continent needs innovators rather than more paperwork consultants.

He said it was important for the academics to redirect their focus from paperwork to leading Africa into innovation to reduce the continent’s dependency on foreign commodities and technologies.

Utilisation of the continent’s resources also needed redirection in order to close the gap between the rich and the poor, the Oshikuku councillor said.