New Planning Commissioners appointed

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

In line with the National Planning Commission Act, Act No. 2 of 2013, President Hage Geingob has appointed 17 planning commissioners who will spearhead the country’s social and economic development for a three-year term.

Minister of Economic Planning and Director General of the National Planning Commission, Tom Alweendo announced the new commissioners on Wednesday. The composition of the commissioners is drawn from different backgrounds to address a wide variety of national planning concerns. The objectives of the commission, as spelled out in the Act are to spearhead the identification of Namibia’s socio-economic development priorities; formulate short-term, medium-term and long-term national development plans in consultation with regional councils and develop monitoring and evaluation mechanisms to ensure effective implementation of the national development plans.

In addition, the commission evaluates the effectiveness of government socio-economic policies; coordinates the development of government socio-economic policies to ensure consistency; and mobilise, manage and coordinate international development cooperation. Alweendo encouraged the new commissioners to draw inspiration from what the country has achieved so far and from lessons learned during of the development and implementation the previous national development plans.

The newly appointed commissioners are Bisey Uirab, Ryno Van der Merwe, Daniel Motinga, Jerome Mutumba, Kauna Ndilula, Dr Charmaine Villet, Dr Markus Kudumo, Daisry Mathias, Mandela Kapere, Anna Nghipondoka, Lucia Witbooi, Itah Kandjii-Murangi, Leon Jooste, Obeth Kandjoze, Eino Mvula, Johny Smith and Advocate Bience Gawanas.