Improving the health of office-bound employees

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

It is a common fact that a healthy body constitutes a healthy mind that yields fruitful results in the workplace. However, many people find it hard to maintain a healthy lifestyle with regular exercise routines, especially if they are office-bound all day, every day.

With the health and wellbeing of all its staffers always at the forefront, Standard Bank launched a wellness initiative under the theme “Move for your Health” for the month of May, under the stewardship of the Bank’s Employee Wellness Consultant, Cicile Fouche.

“The aim of this initiative is to get employees active, and make them aware of the importance of basic exercises one can do at the workplace and the difference it makes towards their productivity,” Fouche said.

She added that under the main theme, there were two campaigns employees could choose in terms of which best spoke to them. These campaigns are the “Take-the-stairs” campaign, “Exercise @ Your Desk” campaign and to end off the initiative, a the bank will hold a Zumbathon on 2 June at its head offices. “Through the “Take-the-stairs” campaign, employees are encouraged to take the stairs, instead of using the lift to motivate them to be active. As for mental and emotional health, exercise releases certain chemicals in your brain that help boost feelings of happiness and wellbeing.

For the “Exercise @ Your Desk” campaign, a qualified Biokineticist, Christo van Schalkwyk from Jackie Retief Biokinetics conducted on-site sessions to show employees that you can do exercises at your desk and employees actively participated,” she explained.

Fouche reiterated that movement is not just good for one’s body and overall physical and mental health, but it improves one’s performance at work, increases productivity and improves concentration during tasks.

This initiative is especially handy for people who suffer from high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol or diabetes and or people who have a BMI greater than 30.

“Every journey begins with a single step – so take care of your body, and it will take care of you,” Fouche said, encouraging everyone to take the first step towards creating a healthy body and mind.