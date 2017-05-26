Home Front Page News Video: New Era 26 May 2017 Front Page NewsNEW ERA VIDEO Video: New Era 26 May 2017 May 26, 2017039 tweet New Era 26 May 2017 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR DevelopmentBraille newspaper launchedLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here 7 × = thirty five 35,849FollowersFollow13,265FollowersFollow#TRENDINGFormer footballer Paul //Haosemab dies October 29, 2015Sports add flavour to Police Day February 23, 2015Video: Youth mugging in Eveline Street May 16, 2017If not Pacquiao, give me Indongo – Crawford May 22, 2017Load more #WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 26 ° C 26 ° 26 ° 19% 4.6kmh 0%Sat 20 °Sun 14 °Mon 17 °Tue 22 °Wed 23 °