New IT shop opens in Katima

Aron Mushaukwa

Katima Mulilo

Click is the name of the new IT shop which opened its doors in Katima Mulilo on Monday. This is a branch of SN Trading, owned by Simwanza Liswaniso, which operates mainly in Windhoek.

Speaking to this reporter Liswaniso, who also hails from the Zambezi Region, explained that the reason why he decided to open a branch in his home town was that he identified a need for IT equipment by residents.

“There have never been an IT shop in this town and people have to order equipment from Windhoek – that is why I have decided to bring services closer to the people,” Liswaniso said.

He added that although laptops are sold in other shops in Katima Mulilo they are expensive, but he promised to sell them at an affordable price.

“This shop will focus only on IT equipment, which means it will be cheaper. Whatever type of computer you need we will be able to provide it. If we don’t have it in stock, we will be able to order it for you,” Liswaniso added.

Apart from bringing services closer to people, Liswaniso also created job opportunities by employing two young people.