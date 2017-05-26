Namibian top athletes in the mix for RASA Awards

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

Namibia’s top sports achievers have been further rewarded for their exploits with nomination in the second edition of the newly introduced Regional Annual Sports Awards (RASA).

The gathering will be hosted by South Africa in conjunction with the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5, at the Birchwood Hotel, in Boksburg, south of Johannesburg, tomorrow evening.

The names of nominees are as follows:

Dalamo Muller Junior Sportsman of the year

Mayvonne Swart Junior Sportswoman of the year

De Wet Moolman Sportsman of the year

Beata Naigambo Sportswoman of the year

Ananias Shikongo Sportsman of the year with a disability

Johanna Benson Sportswoman of the year with a disability

Michel Humukwanya Coach of the year

Kaino Nghitongo Journalist of the year