Namibian top athletes in the mix for RASA Awards

Staff Reporter
Windhoek
Namibia’s top sports achievers have been further rewarded for their exploits with nomination in the second edition of the newly introduced Regional Annual Sports Awards (RASA).
The gathering will be hosted by South Africa in conjunction with the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5, at the Birchwood Hotel, in Boksburg, south of Johannesburg, tomorrow evening.
The names of nominees are as follows:
Dalamo Muller Junior Sportsman of the year
Mayvonne Swart Junior Sportswoman of the year
De Wet Moolman Sportsman of the year
Beata Naigambo Sportswoman of the year
Ananias Shikongo Sportsman of the year with a disability
Johanna Benson Sportswoman of the year with a disability
Michel Humukwanya Coach of the year
Kaino Nghitongo Journalist of the year