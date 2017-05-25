Home Crime and Courts Video: City to pounce on illegal CBD vendors Crime and CourtsNEW ERA VIDEO Video: City to pounce on illegal CBD vendors May 25, 2017039 tweet City to pounce on illegal CBD vendors RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Crime and CourtsVideo: Youth mugging in Eveline Street Crime and CourtsVideo: Burglar caught on camera Crime and CourtsVideo: Taxi crashes in OtjomuiseLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here eight × = sixty four 35,848FollowersFollow13,247FollowersFollow#TRENDINGFormer footballer Paul //Haosemab dies October 29, 2015Sports add flavour to Police Day February 23, 2015Video: Youth mugging in Eveline Street May 16, 2017Convicted drug dealer to remain in jail May 15, 2017Load more #WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 25 ° C 25 ° 25 ° 22% 2.6kmh 0%Fri 21 °Sat 20 °Sun 13 °Mon 23 °Tue 22 °