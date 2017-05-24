Youth stimulating programme ends

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The United Nations Information Centre (UNIC) Windhoek’s two-week High School Practicum Programme (HSPP) ended last Friday.

The HSPP, the first programme of its kind worldwide, began in 2016 and is designed for the Namibian child. It involves real life experience working in an international development environment and engaging with UN staff mentors. The students were awarded certificates of participation which included an evaluation of their involvement in the programme.

Each day of the programme, the 22 HSPP participants learned about the United Nations, its works and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and their skills were put to the test through educational and interactive practical sessions.

The programme is designed for high school students who have a keen interest in developing their understanding of the works of the United Nations and who want to enhance their potential as agents of change. The participants learned about the importance of the SDGs and practical ways in which they can apply them in their daily lives.

The programme also covered ‘Technology and Education’, and enlightened the youth on the revolution of technology in the society and future generations.

The Youth Empowerment and Development session of the programme encouraged the youth to take charge of their lives and highlighted the importance of education as a necessary vehicle to guarantee the welfare of the youth through training.

Celebrating the excellence of the participants, UNIC Windhoek’s national information officer Anthea Basson thanked the students for their participation and commitment.

“The youth are a creative and dynamic force that lies at the forefront of social change. They are the leaders of tomorrow and the world we are building today. The future depends on their ability to critically evaluate previous ideas; innovate on current methods and effectively advocate for progressive and inclusive policies,” she said.

During the awards ceremony the students reflected on the lessons learned throughout the rigorous two weeks and expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to be part of the event.

Basson encouraged participants to identify an area where they can significantly contribute and take action. She furthermore urged the students to continue learning and engage in activities that will better their understanding of the SDGs and the UN system.

UNIC Windhoek thanked all the stakeholders who participated in making the HSPP an engaging and memorable experience for the students, namely Paratus Telecom, Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) – Cooperative Education Unit, National Youth Council of Namibia (NYC), Ministry of Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare (food bank) and the National Library of Namibia.