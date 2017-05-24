Tjihonge attends CAF goalkeeping instructors course

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Former Brave Warriors gloveman Ephraim Tjihonge recently attended the first ever Confederation of African Football (CAF) goalkeeping instructors course, which was held in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

The course was held from May 5-8 and focused on the teaching aspects of goalkeeping and modern-day goalkeeping technical skills. Tjihonge, who played for the Brave Warriors from 2003-2014, started his professional career at Black Africa and went on to ply his trade in South Africa with clubs such as Black Leopards and African Warriors.

Tjihonge was delighted to be part of the course and thanked the NFA for the opportunity.

“The course was amazing and I was in the company of top names in Africa such as Tony Sylva from Senegal who was a great player back in the day. I learned quite a few things, especially about implementing new techniques on the pitch. Goalkeeping is the same everywhere, it’s just the way we interpret it.”

Tjihonge is hopeful the course will provide him with the unique opportunity to put into practice the knowledge gained.

He added that as he was sent by the NFA to attend the course, the NFA must have big plans, but for the near future he will focus his energy on a refresher course for goalkeepers as the country has not had any league football games thus far this season.

His advice to young players who want to follow in his footsteps is: pure hard work, be disciplined and dedicated and you will go places.