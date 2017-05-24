Service station robbed of N$200 000

Selma Ikela

Windhoek-Police have initiated a manhunt for three suspects who were involved in the armed robbery of a Khomasdal service station owner’s son, who was held at gunpoint before the robbers fled with N$200 000 on Monday afternoon.

The suspects drove off in a black Volkswagen Golf that was parked some distance from the service station.

The incident happened at 13h10 at the Engen service station in Khomasdal in Mahatma Gandhi Street. According to City Police spokesperson Cillie Auala, the robbery happened when the victim was about to get into his vehicle to go and deposit money at a bank.

Auala said three men came armed with guns and held the victim at gunpoint before they took the bag containing N$200 000 and fled. She said the money was proceeds made by the business over the weekend.

Auala said the police suspect one of the service station employees might have leaked information on how and when the money was usually taken to the bank. She said police investigations into the robbery continue.

Nampol spokesperson Edwin Kanguatjivi said that according to an eyewitness who stays next to the service station, three men ran past her house and then through the riverbed, where a black Volkswagen Golf with tinted windows was waiting for them in Diamond Street before driving off.

In a different incident, Auala said suspects jammed a vehicle at Khomas Grove Mall (Khomasdal) and stole N$29 000 which was hidden under the car’s seat.

“The car was jammed. I suspect the victim either withdrew or was going to deposit money and the suspects followed the victim,” said Auala.

Auala earlier told New Era money being stolen from vehicles is a growing concern and warned the public to be alert when doing big transactions in a bank, specifically withdrawals.

She also cautioned people to be mindful of their surroundings after leaving the bank and vigilant and on the lookout for any suspicious person/s or vehicle that could be following them.

“People should avoid cash withdrawals if possible – alternatively it is advisable that members of public use electronic fund transfer (EFT). The City Police would also like to remind the public to be cautious not to leave valuables in their vehicle,” said Auala.