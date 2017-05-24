Outjo suspect denies minor’s murder

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-The man accused of killing his live-in girlfriend a month after he killed her son denied any foul play in the death of the minor in Outjo four years ago.

Through a Khoekhoegowab interpreter, 42-year-old Sageus Somaeb denied killing six-year-old Remember Gaingob on 15 May 2013, testifying that he loved the boy as if he were his own flesh and blood.

“Why would I kill the boy, when I practically raised him myself?” Somaeb said.

The accused took the stand in the High Court yesterday to explain the events that led to the death of the six-year-old boy, who woke up lifeless after he was left in Somaeb’s care by the mother, who is also his girlfriend.

The state charged Somaeb with one count of murder for the death of Gaingob.

Gaingob was found dead in his bed as a result of asphyxia caused by suffocation.

Somaeb faces an additional charge of one count of obstructing or defeating the course of justice for allegedly burning the pieces of carpet with blood, and cleaning up the scene of the crime where the boy was killed.

In addition, he has to answer to one charge of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm for hitting Gaingob with a piece of wire on 29 May 2009 and on the night he died, 15 May 2013.

The deceased explained he hit the two children three times each with a flip-flop on their behinds to discipline them, but during the hiding, the deceased fell and hit his head on the floor.

“I hit the deceased and his sister after they had been out all day walking around the location,” Somaeb told the court.

The accused said he was looking after the children when their mother disappeared without a word for days.

The mother of the children was reportedly not at home at the time of the incident and according to the accused, she was residing at the place of another man suspected of being her boyfriend.

Somaeb was arrested for causing the death of the six-year-old but a court granted him bail.

The prosecution is further charging the 42-year-old with one count of murder for allegedly killing his girlfriend Charlotte Gaingos, the mother of the boy, and one count of assault with intent to do grievous bodily for throwing a stone at Gaingos that fractured one of her ribs in 2013.

Last year during his trial, Somaeb confessed to stabbing Gaingos, with whom he was in an intimate relationship for six years, 21 times with a knife with the intention to kill her.

The prosecution said in evidence that while out on bail Somaeb went to the Soweto Location in the vicinity of Outjo where Gaingos was at a friend’s house, and charged in and stabbed her at least 21 times with a knife before fleeing the scene.

Somaeb still has to undergo cross-examination by the state this week.