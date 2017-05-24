NNOC names teams for Commonwealth Youth Games

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-The Namibia National Olympic Committee (NNOC) has announced the names of nine athletes that will represent Namibia at the upcoming 6th edition of the Commonwealth Youth Games in Nassau, Bahamas.

This year’s games will feature nine sports codes in total, including the introduction of three new codes – beach soccer, judo and beach volleyball – which replaces archery, lawn bowls, weightlifting and squash from the games radar, while cycling will make a return.

The nine athletes to represent the country are Geldenhuys Ivan Danny, Louw Natalie and Smith Johannes Albertus (athletics), Nampadhi Sylvinos Tangeni and Ndevelo Tryagain Morning (boxing), Du Plooy Pierre Charl and Miller Alexander Schuster (cycling), and Moolman Georgina Carlize and Van Schalkwyk Codie Schalk (tennis). The games will start on July 19 and end on July 23.

The 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games will be the sixth edition of the games, which started in 2000. They were planned to be held in Castries, the capital of St Lucia, but St Lucia withdrew in 2015, citing financial difficulties. Canada and Scotland both offered to host the games in case no other country was willing to bid.