Multitudes receive drought relief

Nuusita Ashipala

Oshakati-The government has allocated food parcels such as maize to more than 90 000 people in the Oshana Region through the drought relief programme during the last financial year.

Those who benefited from the programme include over 400 San community members through the San Feeding Programme.

Over 150 000 bags of maize and 51 bags or rice were dispatched to the region during the last financial year.

Although no lives were lost through hunger, the region has over the last few years lost crops and livestock because of the persistent drought.

Governor of Oshana Region Clemens Kashuupulwa said the regional authorities managed to mitigate the drought as well as recurrent floods that affected the region in the last quarter of the year.

“Through the public and private sector support and intervention, the impacts of natural disasters such as the drought and flood were mitigated.” Kashuupulwa said.

The floods displaced more than 120 households this year, while nine people were reported to have died in the deluge.

The Office of the Prime Minister through the disaster risk management unit and other private sectors institutions provided shelter, household and food items to the flood victims.

In addition, 3,220 communal farmers benefited from subsidised ploughing services and procured 24 tons of seed through the Dry Land Crop Production Programme (DLCPP) in the region. The Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry (MAWF) monitors the DLCPP programme.

MAWF completed the installation of water pipelines measuring a combined distance of 12 km, covering Uukwiyu-Uushona, Ondangwa Rural, Oshakati East and Okatana constituencies.

The region has also made progress in improving the living standards of Orphans and Vulnerable Children through the Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare.

Currently, more than 21 000 orphans and OVCs receive support under the foster care grant and maintenance grant programme.

In the quest to promote aquaculture, the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources through the Ongwediva Inland Aquaculture Centre has distributed more than 70 000 Catfish and over 240 000 Tilapia.