Inner-City Church chair visits Germany

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The chairperson of the Lutheran churches’ Inner-City Church Council, Urbanus Dax, has been invited to Germany to participate in an event themed “Luther 2017 – 500th Anniversary of the Reformation in Germany.”

The visit takes place from 25 June to 1 July 2017 and is part of the Visitors Programme of the German Federal Government.

Together with journalists, church and religious representatives as well as researchers, Dax will be take part in talks with church and religious representatives.

The talks will centre on the importance of the Reformation for the global ecumenical movement and for dialogue with other religions in the globalised world.

The programme will include meetings with the Special Envoy for the Anniversary of the Reformation 2017 and the Federal Government Commissioner for Culture and the Media.

The group will visit practical examples of the ecumenical movement and religious diversity in Germany, for example interreligious projects, charities and schools, visit the German Historical Museum exhibition “The Luther Effect” and historical sites including the Wartburg in Eisenach, as well as Wittenberg.

On 31 October 1517, Martin Luther initiated the reformation in Christianity in Wittenberg, Germany. The three Lutheran churches represent the largest religious community in Namibia.

This year, the World Communion of Reformed Churches and the Lutheran World Federation celebrate the 500th Anniversary of the Reformation in Germany and Namibia, respectively.

In this context, the chairperson of the Organising Committee of the Reformation Anniversary in Namibia Dr Emma Nangolo visited Germany from 30 October until 5 November 2016 as part of the Visitors Programme of the German Federal Government.

The Inner-City Church Council represents all three Lutheran churches in Namibia. In a statement, the council said the invitation was bound to recognise and support its contribution to national unity and reconciliation in Namibia.