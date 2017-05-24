Edu-entertainment awaits kids

Sabina Elago

Windhoek-It will be entertainment and education at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre (FNCC) this Saturday when Kids and Balloons presents a mini disco for children and their families.

Two-hour fun games will cater for children aged 2 to 12 years.

The event, themed Pirates, will have kids doing activities such as treasure hunt, dancing, singalong and educational games.

“Expect a new theme every month, with entertainment ranging from educational fun and games, dancing, shows, face painting and much more,” says FNCC’s communication officer Alexandrine Guinot.

She adds that for the activities kids are free to dress up according to the event theme and the best-dressed pirate will win a prize.

“Be sure to join us with your little ones for an exciting and eventful Saturday morning,” she invites would-be attendees excitedly.

Children will be paying N$100 while adults accompanying their children will be allowed to enter free.

The event will start at 10h00 until 12h00.