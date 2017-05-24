Careers@Hilton event opens doors to 79 youth

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-The Careers@Hilton live event which took place at the Hilton Hotel in Windhoek last week has inspired and opened doors to 79 future hospitality talents.

The annual event organised by the Hilton Hotel, this year in partnership with the Namibian University of Science and Technology (NUST), Yehuda Open College and Prosperity Hotel School, attracted aspirant careerists in the hospitality industry for a four-day experiential learning forming part of the Hilton’s Global Youth in Hospitality Month initiative.

Marcellina Kurangera, 23, from the Prosperity Hotel School, who participated in the event, says it helped her a lot because for her it was the first time to serve in a five-star hotel.

She learned a lot of things including how to deal with customers, teamwork as well as about ownership, she says.

She says such events help and encourage young people to study further for their chosen careers.

The initiative was aimed at showcasing the diverse fulfilling career paths available in the hospitality industry, addressing the skills shortage in the industry, and creating sustainable careers for the youth through learning and development opportunities during the month of May.

Throughout the month, Hilton’s portfolio of hotels and corporate offices around the globe are hosting events to inform those looking for employment about the exciting and diverse career opportunities in the hospitality industry. This initiative is a part of Hilton’s Open Doors commitment, which aims to positively impact at least one million young people by 2019 and better prepare them to reach their full potential.

“Our youth strategy focuses on connecting, preparing and employing young people around the world and enabling us to positively impact employment levels in Namibia. This year in addition to NUST, we welcomed Prosperity Hotel School and Yehuda Open College to our programme, further boosting our engagement and reach with local youth. The students are exposed to various areas of our business and selected strong performers are then considered for formal internships with us,” says John McAree, general manager of Hilton Windhoek.