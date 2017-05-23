Three NamPost staff in court for fraud

Obrein Simasiku

Omuthiya-Three employees of Namibia Post Limited (NamPost) working at Onankali and Omuthiya were arrested on Thursday and Friday last week on allegations of fraud.

It is alleged the trio had collaborated to withdraw N$27 000 from the NamPost account of 67-year-old pensioner Hileni Mwalwa between February and March.

The three however repaid back the money in full before their arrest. One suspect, whose identity is not yet known to this publication, is stationed at Omuthiya. She was the one who had deposited money with Martha Ekaku and Toini Hamunyela, money subsequently used to pay back Mwalwa.

This raised suspicion and she had to be questioned by the police regarding her involvement.

Ekaku and Hamunyela, although they attributed a system error, withdrew N$9 000 on February 20 and N$18 000 on March 7.

They appeared in the Ondangwa Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

NamPost’s communication manager Wilson Shikoto said they do not condone cases of theft and any such act warrants immediate expulsion.

“In the case of the two at Onankali, they are agents and their contracts were terminated immediately. So for the employee at Omuthiya, it is an internal investigation where the employee will be taken for disciplinary hearing and so forth. But if she is found guilty she will be fired,” said Shikoto in a telephonic interview yesterday while confirming the arrest of the third person.

Pensioner Mwalwa had last week vowed not to let the suspects go unpunished.