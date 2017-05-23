Suicide by carbon monoxide inhalation

Selma Ikela

Windhoek-A 55-year-old man was found dead in his vehicle after it is suspected he committed suicide by carbon monoxide on Saturday afternoon.

According to Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi, the man – whose particulars have not been established yet – was discovered at 15h30 in the bushes at Kleine Kuppe area, where a passerby had found the lifeless body in a parked car.

“It is suspected he committed carbon monoxide suicide by using a pipe and allowing the gas into the vehicle. Anyone missing a loved one is requested to visit the police mortuary in Windhoek for identification purposes,” said Shikwambi.

In an unrelated matter, police at Tsintabis in Oshikoto opened a rape case after a 26-year-old woman was reportedly raped on Saturday early evening.

Shikwambi said the victim and her sister went to a nearby shebeen for some drinks. “After a while the two sisters went to nearby bushes to urinate when the ex-boyfriend of one of the sister followed them.

“He grabbed the victim by the collar of her shirt, pulled her into the bushes and pushed her on the ground and had sexual intercourse with her without her consent,” Shikwambi stated. She said the victim later managed to escape and alerted the police. Although the suspect is known to the police, he is still at large.

The police at Grootfontein opened a case of culpable homicide after two vehicles collided head-on, causing the death of three people.

According to Shikwambi, it the driver, aged 32, of a black Ford Focus and the driver (age unknown) of a red Uno Fiat allegedly collided on the B8 road, at about 8km out of Grootfontein towards Berg Aukas, causing the death of three people.

The deceased victims were identified as Moses Gariseb, the driver of red Uno, Pertrus Gariseb (age unknown) and Saara Garises. Their next of kin have been informed.