Standard Bank recruits new staff

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Fifteen new employees recently joined Standard Bank after undergoing a two-day orientation session.

During the session the new recruits were provided with a holistic overview of the bank’s over 100-year history, its processes, culture, structures and the systems of Standard Bank Group. Besides presentations by various senior managers, the group also met with the acting chief executive of Standard Bank, Amit Mohan, and the head of human capital, Isdor Angula.

The trainee bankers are Pendukeni Pandeni (teller at Katutura Branch), Kennedy Lunga (teller at Rundu Branch), Liina ya Kasita (business banker in enterprise banking), Marizette Burger (commercial clerk – agriculture), Tanja Kolver (personal assistant to the chief information officer), Erastus Nathingo (software developer – IT), Leonard Shivute (software developer – IT), Lenis Heita (software developer – IT), Hertha Nkoshi (consolidate payments & inwards – OSS), Chantell Geises (consolidate payments & inwards – OSS), Winnie Benjamin (registration officer – OSS), Cornelius Lianda (waste clerk – Rosh Pinah), Philipus Angula (teller at Eenhana), Isabella Nasilowski (manager business support) and Sumaiyyah Isaacs (head of TPS & liabilities).