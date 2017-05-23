Kazapua lobbies Geingob to ensure executive powers for mayor

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

Windhoek-Windhoek Mayor Muesee Kazapua has requested President Hage Geingob to ensure his [Kazapua’s] successor is accorded executive powers so that the city achieves its ambitious developmental plans. Windhoek wants to attain world-class status as a capital city that provides sufficient and efficient services for its residents and that is attractive for investors, tourists and other visitors.

Kazapua did the urging at State House yesterday when he briefed Geingob on the challenges and achievements of the Windhoek City Council and the city proper during the past financial year.

He said leading a city as big as Windhoek on a part-time basis is quite hectic and there is thus, according to him, a need for the government to relook the issue of the city having an executive mayor.

“Leading a capital city part-time means serving two gods at the same, which is quite a challenge,” said Kazapua who is a full-time programme coordinator of stakeholders and international relations at the National Youth Council (NYC).

Kazapua also complained about the influx of people from rural areas to Windhoek in search of jobs, adding those are the same people who end up grabbing land as they have nowhere to stay.

“On a daily basis, Your Excellency, we are faced with illegal land grabbers especially in the informal settlements, which puts the city under tremendous pressure in terms of service delivery,” he said.

“Currently there is a four percent annual influx of people coming to the city in search of jobs, which has put pressure on the city in terms of housing.”

“These are the same people responsible for the increase in crime in and around Windhoek,” he added.

Kazapua says currently there are over 100 000 families living in the informal settlements.

Furthermore, Kazapua asked Geingob to look at ways to assist in having senior citizens’ municipal debts written off.

He said pensioners currently owe the municipality N$12.2 million, which has led to some pensioners losing their properties.

Kazapua said elderly citizens are no longer able to afford to pay for municipal services and rates and taxes.

The meeting was also attended by Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, Presidential Affairs Minister Frans Kapofi, Urban and Rural Development Minister Sophia Shaningwa, Geingob’s special advisors and as well as the new CEO of the Windhoek Municipality, Robert Kahimise, and his team.