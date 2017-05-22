Home NEW ERA VIDEO Video: Mbidi blasts selfish people in local football NEW ERA VIDEOSportSports Video: Mbidi blasts selfish people in local football May 22, 2017037 tweet Mbidi blasts selfish people in local football RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR NEW ERA VIDEOVideo: Let the players play and leave the politics – Mannetti NEW ERA VIDEOGeingob gives hope to local football SportGunners, Rebels and Benfica promoted to NPLLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here 1 + = 6 LOCAL WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 21.5 ° C 22 ° 21 ° 16% 4.6kmh 0%Tue 18 °Wed 19 °Thu 24 °Fri 25 °Sat 24 ° HIV/AIDSN$1 billion U.S. funding to fight HIV/AIDS May 22, 20170Nyangana leads in early diagnosis of HIV-positive infants May 17, 20170Survey to generate detailed HIV info April 20, 20170