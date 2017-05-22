Home Development Video: City fathers visit Geingob DevelopmentNEW ERA VIDEO Video: City fathers visit Geingob May 22, 20170120 tweet City fathers visit Geingob RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Business & FinanceNTB and Windhoek sign MoU on tourism promotion National‘Implement urban transport master plan’ Business & FinanceLand scarcity prompted reduction of plot sizesLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here + = 10 35,843FollowersFollow13,202FollowersFollow#TRENDINGConvicted drug dealer to remain in jail May 15, 2017Murderers used stolen car to kill on-duty security guard May 16, 2017Sports add flavour to Police Day February 23, 2015Video: Youth mugging in Eveline Street May 16, 2017Load more #WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 21.5 ° C 22 ° 21 ° 16% 4.6kmh 0%Tue 18 °Wed 19 °Thu 24 °Fri 25 °Sat 24 °