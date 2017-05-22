The Dome begging for International Africa Cup

Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek-Namibia junior men’s inline hockey side will open their assault in the first match of the Africa Cup tournament at the Dome in Swakopmund tomorrow at 15h30.

The first ever Federation of International Roller Sports (FIRS) to be hosted on Namibian soil has attracted teams from South Africa, Brazil and Germany, who have all confirmed their participation in the five-day gathering.

Namibia has in the past hosted the Intercontinental Cup against Brazil in December 2008. Nevertheless, Namibian teams (both ladies and men) have participated internationally at several International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) and FIRS World Championships.

The eight teams to compete in the Africa Cup include Dare Devils – a local team made up of national players, that has represented the country in the past (i.e. old national team squad members).

Moose Knuckles – from South Africa, which had a player each from Brazil and Namibia

SAS Bluebirds – a mixed team of Norwegians, Swiss Nationals as well as local ladies and men.

Peregrine Falcons – a mixed team made up of Swedish national and former local national players.

Taunus Wild Dogs – from Germany with players from the Frankfurt (Taunus) region.

Labeda Bulls – a combination team of Canadian, USA, Spanish and Indian nationals, complemented by three local players.

Namibian senior men’s team – consisting of players selected at the NIIHA national trials in October last year.

Namibian junior men’s team – consisting of players selected at the NIIHA national trials last October.

The full fixtures are as follows:

Tuesday, May 23

15h30 Nambia Junior Men vs Dare Devils

16h50 SAS Bluebirds vs Peregrine Falcons

18h10 OPENING CEREMONY

19h00 Namibian Senior Men vs Moose Knuckles

20h20 Labeda Bulls vs Taunus Wild Hogs

Wednesday, May 24

16h30 Namibian JM vs Peregrine Falcons

17h50 SAS Bluebirds vs Dare Devils

19h10 Namibian SM vs Taunus Wild Hogs

20h30 Labeda Bulls vs Moose Knuckles

Thursday, May 25

16h30 Namibian JM vs SAS Bluebirds

17h50 Peregrine Falcons vs Dare Devils

19h10 Namibian SM vs Labeda Bulls

20h20 Taunus Wild Hogs vs Moose Knuckles

Friday, May 26

16h00 Seed 1 (Pool A) vs Seed 4 (Pool B)

17h20 Seed 2 (Pool B) vs Seed 3 (Pool A)

18h40 Seed 1 (Pool B) vs Seed 4 (Pool A)

17h20 Seed 2 (Pool A) vs Seed 3 (Pool B)

Saturday, May 27

08h00 Loser Game 13 vs Loser Game 14

09h20 Loser Game 15 vs Loser Game 16

10h40 Winner Game 13 vs Winner Game 14

12h00 Winner Game 15 vs Winner Game 16

15h40 Loser Game 17 vs Loser Game 18

16h20 Winner Game 17 vs Winner Game 18

17h40 Loser Game 19 vs Loser Game 20

19h00 Winner Game 19 vs Winner Game 20 – Final

21h00 Prize-giving ceremony and Red Bull after-party