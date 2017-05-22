Namibia represented at PRISA conference in SA

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa-Namibia (PRISA Namibia) chairperson Rhingo Mutambo recently attended PRISA’s National Conference in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The two-day conference held under the theme ‘Leading Through Innovative Communication’ drew over 156 delegates from Africa, Europe and USA and had five keynote speakers from Bulgaria, USA, Finland and Nigeria.

The event coincided with the PRISA’s 60th Diamond Jubilee Anniversary and the 20th anniversary PRISM Awards on May 5 and 6. This was the second time that a Namibian chairperson attends the PRISA National Conference since 2014.

“The Conference, AGM and the PRISM Awards were really a great learning platform for us as a region, and Africa at large and an eye-opener for me,” Mutambo said.

He says he got was able not only to expand his network, but also came back home with a whole new outlook on PR and communication and a bucketful of new ideas to pilot in Namibia, for the benefit of PRISA members.

He said five keynote speakers delivered quality presentations on various relevant topics, including authentic communication, public relations in social media chaos, managing expectations in a VUCA era, as well as ethics and the future of public relations.

Numerous speakers in the plenaries spoke extensively on thought leadership and employee advocacy, global PR trends, authentic communication, storytelling as a tool for social media, changes in the PR landscape, leading through innovative communication, managing news in digital media, digital transformation in public relations and personal brand leadership.

He said the conference was ignited by the presence of International Communications Consultancy Organisations president from Bulgaria Maxim Behar and secretary general of the African Public Relations Association (APRA) Yomi Badejo-Okusanya, who spoke on social media and the future of PR, respectively. APRA is the continent’s PR professional regulatory body.

The PRISM Awards, which celebrated 20 years of PR excellence on the African continent, had 420 attendees, with 25 participants submitting over 220 entries. Tribeca Public Relations and Retroviral Digital Communications won overall gold for the South African Campaign of the Year. Burson-Marsteller won the Gold Award for African Network of the Year.