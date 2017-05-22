Khomas youth celebrate Africa Day with football tourney

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The Africa Day Under-15 Khomas Football Youth Cup was launched in Windhoek last week, with a total of 12 clubs to face off in a league format for honours at the NFA Technical Centre, starting on Thursday this week.

The four-day competition, the first of its kind in the region, is to become an annual event supported by Coca Cola. This year the youth competition comprises three groups of four teams each.

NFA first vice president Croocks Nunuheb, was the main speaker at the launch and commended the organisers and sponsors for their effort. “Your commitment and that of Namibia Beverages, translates into action speaking louder than words and putting your money where your mouth is. Youth development remains key to football development in this country and worldwide, your support today is immense,” he said.

The former Desert Rollers Football Club flying winger explained the significance of the cup, which gets underway on Africa Day, this week, saying: “Africa Day presents an opportunity for Namibians, in particular the youth of Khomas to reconnect and recommit themselves in support of all government interventions to develop a better country, continent and world at large.

“On May 25, as sons and daughter of this great continent we call Africa, we acknowledge the progress that we, as Africans, have made, while reflecting upon the common challenges we face in a global environment.”

Nunuheb also emphasised the positive spin-offs of such a competition, saying the competition is not only about addressing government’s call for youth sport development, it also addresses the call for job creation, whilst coaches, referees and medical personal are groomed through this particular competition.

Action gets underway at the NFA Technical Centre on Thursday at 08h10 when Swallows B take on Pama Chiefs.