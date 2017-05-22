Iranian investors explore Namibian investment potential

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

Windhoek-State House last week hosted a delegation of investors from Iran to explore existing investment opportunities with hopes of the visitors setting up businesses that could include a tractor assembly plant and natural gas storage facility.

The delegation, which consisted of 10 delegates from Iranian companies, visited the country on the invitation of Omusati Region Governor Erginus Endjala, who last year visited that country in pursuit of investors.

Addressing the media after the meeting with President Hage Geingob last week, Zargari described the meeting with as having been “fruitful”, saying there was great potential to develop a number of projects in various sectors.

“We discussed about investing in sectors, such auto-making, a tractor assembly line, the pharmaceutical industry and also the need of the country for healthcare facilities, like hospitals and clinics,” said Zargari, the chairperson of the board of Iran Foreign Investment Company (IFIC).

Zargari told the media that they also had a chance to meet Minister of Mines and Energy Obeth Kandjoze and that their discussion mainly focused on the potential of new investments and the mining sector in Namibia.

“We believe Namibia has got very good potential in this regard. It is one of the main countries in the world for mining reserves, so we are in fact on a fact-finding mission on different sectors in mining,” he said.

“We hope we can with the help of the Namibian colleagues conclude a solid project or investment,” he said.