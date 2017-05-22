Fashion Council of Namibia invited to Germany

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Acting executive director of the Fashion Council of Namibia Kalistu Mukoroli, has been invited to participate in a visit to Germany, themed ‘Berlin Fashion Week – The Creative Industries and Sustainability’.

The visit takes place from July 2 to 8 and is part of the Visitors Programme of the German Federal Government. Together with specialist journalists, young designers and other representatives of the creative industries from around the world, Mukoroli will be presented with an introduction to how creative industries are promoted in Germany, as well as insights into Berlin’s fashion scene.

The programme will include visits to the Berlin Fashion Week and meetings with major players, young designers and German fashion journalists and experts. The group will visit showrooms, small start-ups, internationally-operating fashion labels, as well as fashion institutes in Berlin and Brandenburg.