Brick project gets equipment boost

Aminuis-The Omaheke Governor’s office recently assisted one of the small, yet important initiatives in the region, the Ozondjiva Small Miners, a project that carves building bricks of various sizes from limestone, operating from Ozondjiva in the constituency of Aminuis in Omaheke.

Handing over the equipment, Omaheke Governor Festus Ueitele expressed the hope that the equipment will increase the production of bricks and make a difference in the livelihood of the community.

Ueitele said the project received assistance because it is one of the projects that employ more than a handful people, breadwinners, who each has more than one dependant.

The equipment was procured through a donation from NAMSOV Community Trust, which was given to the office of the governor to assist small projects in the region and improve the living standards of the community.

The office of the governor in return placed a notice inviting interested community members that have projects but need assistance to apply for such aid. Ozondjiva Small Miners was one of the projects, whose applications was considered and selected to receive equipment and other items purchased with the said donation.

‘’Although these are just beginners’ tools, we hope it will make a difference, benefit many and create employment for some community members, as this is the spirit of Harambee,” the governor said, further noting that he would like to see the project grow and generate more income.

Ueitele also requested that the first income be invested in protective gear for the workers to ensure their own safety and health.

On his part, chairperson of the project Immanuel Kuhanga said they started the project some years back when they use to carve about 30 bricks a day and only increased production to more than 200 bricks when other employees joined. There are currently six workers, a number they hope will increase now that they have new equipment.

A brick costs N$4 and they only make them on request. The client must arrange their own transport. “With the new equipment, we hope to cater to many people and, therefore, we will start making ways for our project to be known, maybe even advertise through radio.” he said.

Kuhanga further thanked the Office of the Governor for the assistance, saying it will have a huge impact on their project and promised that they will utilise and look after the equipment.

Among the donated items were a generator, chainsaw, grinder, blade cutter, jack hammer and others. The governor said if the workers were unable to operate the new equipment they should not attempt to do so, as this may result in injuries.

He advised them to rather consult his office, so that training can be arranged and also praised NAMSOV for making it possible to fund the community project, so that the people could uplift their standard of living in the region.

* Hileni Mwandingi is an information officer at the Omaheke office of the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology.