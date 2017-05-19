Star of the Week: Pendukeni Iivula-Ithana

Our Star of the Week is the Minister of Home Affairs and Immigration, Pendukeni Iivula-Ithana, who this week announced the launch of the first-ever E-Birth Notification System which aim to reduce late registration of births.

The e-birth system also aims to notify the National Population Registration System electronically when a birth has occurred at any hospital in Namibia in order to secure the birth details of the child.

The nurse who facilitated the delivery of the baby will do the notification immediately after the birth.

The home affairs minister said the e-birth system would ensure verification of the mother’s identity, as it is linked to the National Population Registration System, as well as improve data quality and timely production of vital statistics.

She announced the system will be piloted at Windhoek Central Hospital and Katutura State Hospital in June.