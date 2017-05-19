Outjo Hospital murder suspect in court

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-A suspected murderer yesterday made his first appearance in the Windhoek High Court for allegedly stabbing to death his former girlfriend, the mother of his child, while she was admitted to hospital three years back following an attack by the suspect.

For the first time since his case was transferred to the High Court from Outjo Magistrate’s Court Hendrick !Nowoseb took the stand before Judge Dinah Uusiku this week. The 25-year-old !Nowoseb stands accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, 19-year-old Wilhelmina Tsauses, while she lay in Outjo State Hospital in 2014.

According to the prosecution, !Nowoseb faces one count of murder, read with the provisions of Combating Domestic Violence Act, as well as housebreaking with intent to murder, and one count of attempted murder.

According to the substantial summary of facts on the charge sheet, on December 6, 2014 the deceased was at her 17-year-old boyfriend’s home, where she lay sleeping with her new boyfriend when !Nowoseb forcefully stormed into the bedroom with a knife. He reportedly attacked Tsauses and started stabbing her on her upper body and neck.

The charge sheet further states that the new boyfriend tried to stop !Nowoseb from stabbing Tsauses, but !Nowoseb instead turned around and stabbed him in the face. After the horrific attack, !Nowoseb fled, leaving his ex-girlfriend in a critical state, resulting in her being admitted to hospital shortly after.

After she had been hospitalised for two days, !Nowoseb managed to sneak into Outjo Hospital and finish what he had started earlier. He reportedly stabbed Tsauses multiple times, killing her in cold blood while she lay helpless in the hospital bed. It is said the accused was not happy the deceased had ended their relationship and had moved on.

Judge Uusiku yesterday postponed !Nowoseb’s murder trial to June.