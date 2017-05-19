Otjozondjupa gets major boost for development programme

Desie Heita

Windhoek-The beautiful region of Otjozondjupa has received N$653,578 million for its development budget this year. The bulk of the money, slightly above N$217 million, will go towards the upgrading of the railway network in the region.

There is also a N$90 million allocation for the upgrading to bitumen of the road between Otjinene and Gobabis. The Ministry of Land Reforms received N$25 million for the land purchase programme.

Other important programmes in the region also secured funding.

Kalkfeld received N$1 million for the construction of service infrastructure, as did Otjiwarongo, which got N$5 million. Grootfontein was allocated N$10 million, Otavi N$13 million and Okahandja N$4 million. The allocations to the towns are mainly for service infrastructure.

The development budget also made a N$6 million allocation for the construction of Dobe Border Post and N$1 million for the establishment of an Asylum Seekers Protection Centre in the region under the Ministry of Homes Affairs and Immigration.

The Office of the President was allocated nearly N$30 million to boost state security infrastructure in the region.

The Namibian Defence Force was allocated N$1 million for the upgrading of Osona Military Base and N$900,000 for the upgrading and renovation of Otjiwarongo Military Base. The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture received N$36,5 million for the construction of Donatus Senior Secondary School in Grootfontein District, a primary school at Tsaraxa-aibes in Otjiwarongo District and another at Otavi.

The money would also be used for the renovation of staff houses at the National Institute for Educational Development. A portion of the money is also to be used to construct teachers’ houses in the region.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services was allocated nearly N$46 million – about half of which is for the construction of the new Central Medical Store and the establishment of the National Public Health Laboratory. The rest of the funds were allocated for the construction and upgrading of primary health centres and clinics in the region.

There is a specific allocation of N$5 million for the upgrading of Okakarara District Hospital and another N$5 million to upgrade and renovate Okahandja Hospital. There is also another N$5 million allocation to Otjiwarongo Referral Hospital.

The Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development was allocated N$20 million for the construction of a pharmaceutical manufacturing plant at Okahandja and another N$10 million for establishing sites and premises for industrial estates in the region.