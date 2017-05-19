Old Mutual Victory Race 2017 launched

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-The 2017 edition of Namibia’s biggest road running competition, the Old Mutual Victory Race Series, was officially launched at the Independence Stadium in the capital yesterday.

As is customary, this year’s 17th edition of the race will run over four legs in four different towns, with the first leg starting on June 10 in Oshakati, while the 2nd leg is slated for Keetmanshoop on July 8.

The coastal town of Swakopmund will host the 3rd leg on July 29, with the final and decisive 4th leg scheduled for Windhoek on October 31.

Old Mutual has this year again availed a handsome N$1 million, which includes financial rewards, for the various winners in their respective categories, while the Namibia Bottling Company (NBL), through its Coca Cola brand also reaffirmed its commitment towards the race for the umpteenth time with a N$40 000 sponsorship worth of soft drinks and various promotional items. Business Connexion sponsored two laptops worth N$18 000.

In the keynote address by Minister of Sport, Youth and National Service Jerry Ekandjo – which was read on his behalf by Jo-Ann Manuel, the deputy director of marginalised people and women in sport in the ministry – Ekandjo highlighted the ministry’s mandate to empower the youth and promote sport throughout the country, but emphasized that in order for them to achieve those goals committed strategic partners such as Old Mutual are needed.

Old Mutual’s marketing, transformation and customer strategy executive Ndangi Katoma said this year’s victory race series will once again accord athletes from all over the country an opportunity to showcase their exceptional running abilities over the four legs.

“Our commitment has not only made it possible for thousands of Namibians to enjoy the sheer exhilaration of running in a beautiful country, but has also made it possible for local athletes to compete outside the country, especially in the Two Oceans Marathon in South Africa where the male and female winner will have an all-expenses paid trip by Old Mutual Namibia to participate in that event,” said Katoma.