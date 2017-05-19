Namibia-Indonesia diplomatic ties celebrated through culture

Donna Collins

Swakopmund-To celebrate nearly three decades of diplomatic relations with Namibia, the Indonesian Ambassador, Eddy Basuki, recently participated in the first-ever Indonesian cultural event in Swakopmund.

The two-day traditional Indonesian Batik and Wire Wrapped Jewellery Workshops held last week at the COSDEF Arts and Craft centre, involved an exchange of cultural skills to empower Namibian craftsmen and women, topped off by an ‘Indonesian Evening’ of music and a movie screening.

The delegation of Indonesian Embassy officials and staff doubled up as an entertaining musical group for the show, where songs and traditional ‘Kolintang’ music swept the audience away.

Basuki, who has held the office of Indonesian ambassador to Namibia since May 2016, said cultural exchange is the best way to shape an understanding of people from different nations.

“This year, Indonesia and Namibia celebrate 26 years of diplomatic relations and the closeness that has developed between the two countries,” he said.

“My visit to Swakopmund was to further strengthen our relations by introducing the community to our culture through our traditional craftmaking. The objective of holding such workshops is to help empower and enhance craft techniques of Namibians in textile and jewellery making,” he added.

“It is our hope that workshop participants who wish to develop their own businesses will share the experience and knowledge they have acquired through us and pass it on to their community,” he said.

Earlier this month, a similar workshop was held in Windhoek in collaboration with the University of Namibia’s Department of Visual Art. Workshop instructor Venny Alamsyah, a Batik artisan living in Indonesia, shared her skills at workshops in both towns. She has also promoted the traditional craft of Indonesian Batik-making in many countries around the world, including Namibia in 2009.

On Saturday past, a lively musical group from the embassy staged an Indonesian Batik Fashion Show at Grove Mall of Namibia in Windhoek, as well as showcasing how to transform Batik art cloth into fashionable garments.