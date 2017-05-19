NAMAs winner in for a cash windfall

Pinehas Nakaziko

A huge cash windfall awaits the Namibia Annual Music Awards (NAMAs) winners in a fortnight’s time when they are expected to receive their winnings.

In terms of NAMAs rules Namibian all artists are expected to be present in person during the awards ceremonies to claim their winnings. Unless they have notified the organisers in writing 14 days before the awards ceremony of their unavailability. New Era has learned that out of the 34 categories presented, only two artists were not present at the awards, but had their music labels representative present. They were Pan African Artists of the Year winner South African sensational singer, Casper Nyovest, and rising star, Young T of the Mshasho Music label who won Best Kwaito and Song of the Year.

Casper Nyovest did not respond to the questions sent to him by New Era last week questioning whether he has put on a notice that he won’t be able to attend, but according to his representative from Namibia, Knowledge Ipinge, Casper was pre-booked on the same day and he is the legal representative of the artist to receive his award on his behalf. “We also did a video clip on the night he won that was seen by many,” says Ipinge. New Era has established though from sources in the music industry that Young T, was the main performer act at the Otavi Expo on the night of April 29, the same night he was crowned as the winner of the Best Kwaito and Song of the Year categories.

The most profitable categories with the highest amount of money are the Best Male and Female Artist of the Year which was won by Gazza and Monique English respectively who each receive N$100,000. All other categories win N$ 30,000 each, while Special Awards and Public Vote Categories win N$ 22,500 per category.

Song of the Year and Radio Song of the Year was at N$ 37,500 per category, while Best Producer won N$ 37,500 and winner of the Best Album walked away with the N$ 50,000. Best Newcomer and Best Group or Duo won N$ 30,000 per category.