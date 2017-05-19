Local drama first series to screen on DStv’s Zambezi Magic

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-Local drama series, The 3rd Will, which has been airing on the Namibia Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) 1 every Wednesday since last year, became the first locally produced film to premiere on DStv, Zambezi Magic Channel 160 on June 5.

This followed after the Head of the Zambezi Magic, Addiel Dzinoreva, shared the information with members of the local entertainment industry in Windhoek last year, with the aim of getting Namibian contents onto the Zambezi Magic channel.

The executive producer of the “The 3rd Will” Frans Kruger, says the series was approved last week by the Zambezi Magic, and he is so excited that finally an agreement has been reached and the series will go global. The series will screen Mondays to Wednesdays at half past seven (19H30), South African’s time.

The public relations officer (PRO) of MultiChoice in Windhoek, Selma Kaulinge, says when choosing contents for Zambezi Magic, the most important criteria is how good the story is and then the quality of the production.

“The The 3rd Will is a great story, a story that most of our audiences can relate to. It’s so good we decided to play it three times a week! Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. So we are excited to share this Namibian production with the rest of the SADC region,” says Kaulinge. The series was launched in Windhoek last October, with the efforts to uplift the local film industry. The series revolves around a family inheritance feud. The series centres on Mr. Kamati, a self-made millionaire, who owned a meat exporting company, Meat Expo.

He started his business career from humble beginnings but his business acumen saw his establishment making it into the most lucrative international meat markets by exporting beef to different parts of the world.

Kamati started as a young farmer and his hard work, dedication earned him a fortune. He had two sons Thomas and Michael Kamati from two women, Maureen Jacobs (the mistress), and Mrs. Annely Kamati, the wife. In his last will and testament, the late Kamati appointed Michael Kamati, his second born, to be the heir of Meat Expo. However this did not go down well with his wife when she landed her hands on the will. Episode one season one had many Namibians glued to their screens in anticipation and excitement to see a truly Namibian product on NBC television.

The series is locally produced as a joint venture between BVL and FB film production companies with a cast of Namibian talents. The first season will run for three months with thirteen episodes. The production companies and actors have also just recently wrapped up season two.

According to Kruger, they are now busy shooting season three, which will be done in due course.