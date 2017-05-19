Local archers come of age at Lüderitz

Staff Reporter

Lüderitz-Despite competing under extremely challenging weather conditions a total of 23 archers certainly showed their mettle at the Lüderitz Archery Club competition in the southern harbour town last weekend.

Archers were challenged by the impolite weather accompanied by strong winds making it impossible for them to compete in open ground.

Luckily the timely intervention of the wide-awake event organizers, who resolved to shift the event indoors, saw archers able to compete unhindered.

Taking the final results into consideration, the archers managed the conditions brilliantly. After enjoying coffee, tea and boerewors in the early morning, the archers could went ahead with the task at hand.

Comfortably seated out of the wind, parents and spectators could enjoy the sight of flying arrows as the archers put themselves to the test.

Each participant shot 3 bullseye rounds and for the first time in history the event was the first school/organization to have 3D animals as part of the score system, which was included with one rotational round on the various 3D targets.

Archers participated in different categories, junior boys and girls, as well as senior boys and girls shooting in the category of bullseye target archery.

The 3D animal target round consisted of all the participants in one pool with the top three boys and top three girls receiving medals and cash prizes.

The prize-giving ceremony was held immediately upon completion of the event with the top performing archers walking away with medals and various cash prizes.

First-placed winners were the proud recipients of N$300, with the runners-up walking away with N$150, while place finishers received a consolation prize of N$100.

The top three spots in the bullseye round were as follows:

Senior Boys

Rassie van Zyl – Windoek Gymnasuim

Hannes Theron – Carpé Diem Home School

Lukas Els – Carpé Diem Home School

Senior Girls

Melany Erasmus – Berg-Op Okahanja

Penny Campbell – Elnatan

Bianca Erasmus – Berg-Op

Junior Boys

MJ van der Westhuizen – Berg-Op

Matthew Jose – Berg-Op

Keanu Klose – KPS

Junior Girls

Ursula Roberts- KPS

Jomari Campbell – Elnatan

Melissa Jose – Berg-Op

The following archers received medals in the 3D category:

Girls

Mellany Erasmus, Penny Campbell and Bianca Erasmus

Boys

Lukas Els, Rassie van Zyl and Renier Els

The girls overall winner with the highest score for the day was Mellany Erasmus from Berg-Op who shot a total score of 1117, while the second highest score went to Penny Campbell with a score of 1056 and the third highest score went to Bianca Erasmus on 1048.

The boys overall winner with the highest score of the day was Lukas Els with a total of 1110, closely tailed by Rasssie van Zyl with a total of 1109, with Hannes Theron adrift in third place with a total of 1096.

Hosts Lüderitz Archery Club applauded the parents who drove hundreds of kilometres to cheer their children on and also reserved special praise for the officials who made everything run smoothly.

Organisers have thanked their valued sponsors – Udo’s Auto Centre, West Coast Tavern, LMR Construction, SR Refrigeration and principal backer Lüderitz Spar. “We would also like to whole-heartedly thank the Woortman family for all the support and patience,” they said in a statement.