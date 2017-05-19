Hunt for Opuwo CEO begins

Alvine Kapitako

Windhoek-The hunt for the next CEO of the Opuwo Town Council has started and potential candidates could be selected by next week.

The acting CEO of the town council, Abel Katjoho, yesterday told New Era: “It’s a process but by next week we will shortlist candidates and afterwards have interviews.”

Katjoho said the preferred candidate should have worked in a local authority with managerial experience for at least five years.

Katjoho said the successful candidate must also have a degree in public management.

The hunt comes after the contract of the former CEO Alfons Tjitombo lapsed on October 31 last year. Tjitombo is now the CEO of Omaruru Town Council.

Meanwhile, Katjoho said in order to develop the town major funds are needed for both the operational and capital project budgets.

“The budget cuts in capital projects have affected the planning and development of the town,” said Katjoho.

He explained that a road from the Opuwo State Hospital was supposed to be tarred for up to two kilometres “but that will now take long because of the budget cuts”.

He said at times projects and developmental plans and the subsequent execution of those plans are put on hold and take much longer to complete than originally scheduled.

“If a project is planned to be completed in two years it can take up to five years because there are no funds.”

Nevertheless, he is hopeful that visible change in Opuwo will come in the next three years.